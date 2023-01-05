Black Keys, Mumford & Sons come to St. Augustine for Sing Out Loud Festival

The Downtown St. Augustine festival will feature performances by The Black Keys, Mumford & Sons, Maggie Rogers, Lord Huron, and more.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sing Out Loud Festival is returning to the First Coast on September 22 and 23. The Downtown St. Augustine festival will feature performances by The Black Keys, Mumford & Sons, Maggie Rogers, Lord Huron, and more.

The festival will run for two days at Francis Field. Tickets for the general public will go on sale on Friday May 12 at SingOutLoudFestival.com. Guests can purchase General Admission (2-Day), General Admission + (2-Day), and Platinum (2-Day). Single day tickets are not available.

St. Johns County residents are eligible for an early presale on Friday, May 5 at 10:00 AM – Sunday, May 7 at 10:00 PM. The presale will be available through the zip code associated with residents' address. A portion of proceeds will be given to multiple local charitable initiatives.