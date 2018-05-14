An 18-year-old man has died following a water rescue at St. Augustine Beach, according to the teen's school district.

Jaylen Lott died after being pulled from the ocean at St. Augustine Beach. He was initially transported in critical condition to Flagler Hospital, but the teen's school district confirmed on Monday that he has died, Lowndes Public Schools spokesperson LaVerne Rome said.

St. Johns County Fire Rescue found him sometime after 5 p.m. Sunday after he went missing in the water. He had been swimming with two other swimmers and when they exited the water, he wasn't with them.

Lott was a senior at Lowndes High School and was a football player about to graduate.

The school district is providing grief counseling and school social workers at the school.

It's unknown why Lott was at St. Augustine Beach.

Stay with First Coast News as we continue to follow this developing story.

© 2018 WTLV