JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Eugene Quinn paints in oils. "It's different every day," he says about the First Coast beaches.

The colors, the feel, the pattern in the surf, the shade of orange in between the pinks, are all part of his process, he says.

"He paints the sky so real you feel like you're walking into the ocean," says Deanna Clement, business partner with Quinn for Coquina Gallery, located on 237 5th Ave. South in Jacksonville Beach.

But, like many local businesses, Coquina is closed right now. It is considered a "nonessential" business during the coronavirus pandemic.

"It hit us hard," Clement says because the gallery had just opened a couple of months before the shutdown. But, she says, they are doing something to "move forward every day."

Eugene Quinn

Part of that push is to invite people to shop online to purchase Quinn's artwork.

The other part is to invite art lovers and beachgoers a chance to just enjoy looking at Quinn's paintings. Maybe you are watching everybody else excited about the beaches reopening, but you're isolated at home in the pandemic.

Free of charge, you can just soak in the beauty of our beaches. To take a look at Quinn's works of art for yourself, visit the Coquina Gallery website here.

Quinn

Coquina

