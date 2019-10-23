Passengers are safe after an American Eagle flight made an emergency landing at Jacksonville International Airport Tuesday night, according to an American Airlines spokesperson.

Flight 3798 was traveling from Miami to Columbus, Ohio when it diverted to JIA after an indicator light in the cockpit reported a possible mechanical issue, the spokesperson said.

The plane landed safely and taxied to the gate at around 8:50 p.m., a JIA spokesperson said.

"Our maintenance team is evaluating the aircraft," the airline's spokesperson said. "We never want to disrupt our customers’ travel plans, and we are sorry for the trouble this caused. Our team is working to get them to Columbus as soon as possible."

Thirty-eight passengers were on board and no injuries were reported, according to the airline's spokesperson.