Photos: Alligator removed from Moncrief-area elementary school

The incident happened on Sunday, so no classes were in session, but the removal drew a large crowd.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Well, you don't see this every day. An alligator was spotted roaming the grounds at a Jacksonville elementary school this weekend.

The incident happened on Sunday, so no classes were in session, but it did draw a large crowd.

Officials with The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and the FWC were on the scene to safely remove the animal Sunday evening.

May and June is alligator mating season. With increased rainfall, like we saw Sunday, many bodies of water are higher than usual, which might push gators onto dry land where they typically might not go to lay eggs.

FWC experts say to be careful walking pets and small children around water, especially at dusk and dawn when the gators are looking for food.

