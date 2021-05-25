Alligator kills family dog on Mayport Navy Base

WARNING: This story contains images that may be disturbing to some.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — ***WARNING: This story contains images that may be disturbing to some.

A dog has died after being attacked by an alligator Tuesday at a Florida Navy base, according to a social media post from Naval Station Mayport.

"Can’t blame a wild animal for doing what wild animals do," the Facebook post said. "A reminder to keep yourselves and pets away from our native gators."

Naval Station Mayport said that this serves as a good time to remind people that leashes are always required on dogs whether in housing, on the beach and especially near bodies of water.

"Our condolences to the family who lost their dog," said Naval Station Mayport.

The base says personnel do not know if the family had their dog on or off-leash at the time of its death but that it offered an opportunity to remind Mayportians to do their due diligence and be responsible pet owners while on base.