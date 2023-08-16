Aldi to buy Winn-Dixie, Harveys Supermarket stores in Florida

If the merger is approved, some locations will be converted to Aldi stores.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It's a big grocery chain shake-up in Florida and parts of the Southeast — German-owned grocery store chain Aldi is buying up all Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket stores in the region, including stores here in Florida.

This acquisition is part of the larger breakup of Southeastern Grocers to various other businesses, according to a release from Aldi.

“Like ALDI, Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket have long histories and many loyal customers in the Southeast and we look forward to serving them in the years to come,” Aldi CEO Jason Hart said in the release. “The time was right to build on our growth momentum and help residents in the Southeast save on their grocery bills. The transaction supports our long-term growth strategy across the United States, including plans to add 120 new stores nationwide this year to reach a total of more than 2,400 stores by year-end.”

About 400 Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarkets exist across the Southeast in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi.

The change won't be immediate — the sale isn't expected to be finalized until the first half of 2024, Aldi said. And, this is subject to regulatory approval and other steps necessary for the merger.

If the merger is approved, some locations will be converted to Aldi stores. The others will continue to operate as Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket stores.