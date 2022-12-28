After days of cancellations, passengers losing patience with Southwest Airlines

Southwest is currently being investigated by the U.S. department of transportation because of the widespread flight cancellations.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Christmas has passed, and holiday traffic is dying down but there’s still some people who are having issues getting to their destination.

According to FlightAware Southwest Airlines has over 2500 cancelled flights today.

“I’ve flew on southwest for many years and I never experienced such a traumatic experience like I did this holiday," said passenger Dr. Joann Ajayi-Scott.

Ajayi-Scott had a southwest flight scheduled to leave Christmas Eve but it was cancelled.

“I had to spend all day and night trying to get another flight. So I decided to come early in the morning on Christmas day and thank you, Jesus, I got a flight to Houston,” said Ajayi-Scott.

Tuesday morning, Ajayi-Scott got a text that her flight today was cancelled.

"The worst part was when I went to rebook Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday was all unavailable and I had to book for New Year's Eve and that was not happening," said Ajayi-Scott.

Once again she didn’t give up hope that she would make it back to Jacksonville in time for the new year.

She showed up to the William P. Hobby airport in Houston, Texas and luckily she says Southwest was able to find a flight for her to make her way back to Jacksonville.

“They said it was cancelled, and my inner spirit told me to show up very early before anyone else, so you can get the possible cancellation of someone who may have not showed up," said Ajayi-Scott.

Southwest says they plan to operate a reduced schedule by flying roughly one third of their schedule for the next several days.