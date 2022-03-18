Everything you need to know about the 27th Annual St. Johns River Celebration clean up

The 27th annual St. Johns River Celebration will take place on Saturday, March 19 from 8 a.m. until noon, depending on the clean up site.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The 27th annual St. Johns River Celebration will take place on Saturday, March 19 from 8 a.m. until noon, depending on the clean up site.

Volunteers are needed for the event to help spruce up the city by collecting litter and debris from riverfront and inland sites. If you are interested, you do not need to register for the event in advance.

Participant must be 18-years-old or accompanied by an adult. Supplies for the cleanup, such as trash bags, gloves and tickets, will be provided at the cleanup location. Students will be eligible for a community service certificate.

Here are the cleanup locations for the event:

2022 St. Johns River Celebration Cleanup Sites

Arlington/Beaches 8 a.m. -11 a.m. 16th Avenue South at the Ocean (8 a.m. – 10 a.m.) All Wet Sports/Beach Boulevard Boat Ramp, 8508 Beach Blvd. Leonard Abess Park, 12743 Leonard Abess Blvd. Arlington Lions Club Park, 4221-2 Richard Denby Gatlin Rd. Ed Austin Regional Park, 11751 McCormick Rd. Beach Boulevard at the Ocean (8 a.m. – 10 a. m.) Seagate Avenue at the Ocean (8 a.m. – 10 a.m.) Blue Cypress Park, 4012 University Blvd. No. Castaway Island Preserve, 2921 San Pablo Rd. S. Exchange Island Canoe/Kayak required. Meet at Arlington Road Boat Ramp, 5137 Arlington Rd. Ft. Caroline National Memorial, 12713 Ft. Caroline Rd. (9 a.m. – 11 a.m.) Glynlea Park, Meet at Ball field, 6801 Altama Road Mike McCue Park and Boat Ramp, 2510 2nd Ave. N (9 a.m. – 11 a.m.) Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park, 500 Wonderwood Dr.



*Exception: Volunteers must arrive before 9:30 a.m. to participate.

Reddie Point Preserve, 4499 Yachtsman Way

Lonnie Wurn Boat Ramp, 4131 Ferber Rd.

Urban/Riverside Avondale/San Marco/Murray Hill/Springfield 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Azalea/Boone Park, 3700 Park St. Henry L. Brown Kooker Park, 2909 Bennett St. Fishweir Creek/Fishweir Park, 3999 Valencia Rd. Five Points/Sun Ray Cinema, 1028 Park St. Hollybrook Park, 319 Cherokee St. Klutho Park, Meet in parking lot across from the VA, 1536 N. Jefferson St. (9:45 a.m.– 12 p.m.) Murray Hill Playground, 4226 Kingsbury St.

Southeast 8 am. – 11 a.m. Burnett Park, 3740 Burnett Park Rd. Mandarin Park (Mandarin Boat Ramp), 14780 Mandarin Rd. Palmetto Leaves Regional Park, 5760 Greenland Rd. Pine Forest, 2174 Thomas Ct. River Oaks Park/Craig Creek, 1000 River Oaks Rd. Walter Jones Historical Park & County Dock Boat Ramp, 11964 Mandarin Rd.

Southwest 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. McGirt Creek Community Center & Lew Brantley Park, 8435 118th St. Ringhaver Park, 5198 118th St. (8 a.m. – 10 a.m.)

Northwest 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Moncrief Creek Near Edgewood & Tullulah Charles Reese Memorial Park, 7260 Ken Knight Drive W.

Northeast 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. Huguenot Memorial Park, 10980 Heckscher Dr.

North 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. North Shore Park, 7901 Pearl St. (9 a.m. – 11 a.m.) Oceanway Park, 12215 Sago Ave.



The clean up is hosted by The City of Jacksonville and Keep Jacksonville Beautiful in partnership with Florida Inland Navigation District and Surfing’s Evolution & Preservation Foundation as part of the Florida Great American Cleanup.

The Florida Great American Cleanup is a statewide effort to protect the environment throughout the spring.