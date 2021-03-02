21-year-old killed in crash in St. Johns County

Deputies said the car had overturned several times during the crash.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 21-year-old man was killed during a crash Wednesday morning.

Deputies responded to Longleaf Parkway near Keystone Corners Blvd., regarding a single-vehicle crash around 8:44 a.m.

When deputies arrived on scene they found the driver unresponsive with "traumatic injuries."

They also discovered that a grey 2012 Jeep Patriot had overturned several times during the crash.

The driver received medical attention, but was pronounced deceased at the scene, deputies said.

The driver has been identified as Austin Abood, 21, of Clay County. No other vehicles were reportedly involved in the crash.

Investigators said speed is being considered as a factor in the crash as the investigation continues.