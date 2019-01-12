CALLAHAN, Fla. — An ATV crash in Callahan Saturday afternoon left an 18-year-old passenger dead and two teens injured, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Rylee Martin, 16, was driving the 2014 Honda Rancher ATV south on Maplewood Court toward Ratliff Road around 4:40 p.m. Gabrielle Fennell, 16, and Donovan Parker, 18, were also on board.

According to a report by FHP, the ATV collided with a brick mailbox after Martin lost control. All three were thrown from the ATV.

Martin, of Bryceville, and Fennell, of Callahan, were taken to UF Shands Hospital. Martin sustained minor injuries, and Fennell sustained serious injuries.

Parker, of Bryceville, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

FHP reported that charges are pending in the investigation. It is not yet known if alcohol played a factor in the crash.