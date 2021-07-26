12-year-old critically hurt after being hit by pickup truck in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A 12-year-old boy is recovering after being hit by a pickup truck Monday afternoon in the Rolling Hills area of Jacksonville, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The pickup truck, driven by a 42-year-old man, was traveling west in the inside lane of State Road 228 heading towards to Combs Road intersection, the FHP said.
At about 2:05, the boy tried to cross the road and was hit by the oncoming truck, according to the FHP.
The boy was critically injured in the crash. The driver of the pickup was not hurt, the FHP reported.