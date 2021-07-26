12-year-old critically hurt after being hit by pickup truck in Jacksonville

The crash happened just after 2 p.m. at the intersection of Combs Road and State Road 228.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A 12-year-old boy is recovering after being hit by a pickup truck Monday afternoon in the Rolling Hills area of Jacksonville, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The pickup truck, driven by a 42-year-old man, was traveling west in the inside lane of State Road 228 heading towards to Combs Road intersection, the FHP said.

At about 2:05, the boy tried to cross the road and was hit by the oncoming truck, according to the FHP.