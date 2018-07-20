JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- It's been nearly a year since an 11-year-old boy was hit in his leg by a stray bullet. The person who shot that bullet remains a mystery, but the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office says the investigation remains open.

Carol Burris says her grandson, Brandon Mosqueda, still has the bullet in his right thigh. He was in the backyard on November 1st, 2017 when he was hit.

Burris says she's always been concerned about a game reserve that backs up to their property. The reserve, Deer Creek Hunting Lodge, sits on thousands of acres and has been in existence for decades, according to SJCSO PIO Commander Chuck Mulligan.

Burris recounts the day the bullet flew into their yard.

"I heard a gunshot, I really didn’t think much about it, because we hear them all the time, then I heard another one," she said.

Burris calls it a "war zone" in the fall with the sounds of gunfire in the distance, but Mulligan says the game reserve is operating under the law and hasn't had any other complaints on record in the last three years.

Mosqueda says he remembers the sting he felt when he was hit.

"Just a really sharp pain," he said. "I was sweeping over here in this corner and it came at me."

Detectives declared it “an accidental shooting”.

"The police did tell me that no one was back there shooting that day so the bullet did not come from behind the house."

Burris says she just wants answers for what happened.

"I mean, what would you do if it was your grandson? What am I supposed to do? He could be dead. He's not, but he could be."

11-year-old Brandon says he’s afraid to go outside and play now, but he’s glad it wasn’t his younger brother.

"I feel worried because what if it hit him, what would have happened?" he said.

His younger brother, just 4 years old, is the one who called 911 that day, with the help of their next-door neighbor.

The family says they are working with Morgan and Morgan on settling a lawsuit with the game reserve outside of court.

