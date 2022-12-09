Chris Dowling tells First Coast News he participates to keep the victims' memory alive.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Eight years ago a group of veterans and active military started 100 for 9/11.

First Coast News spoke with a local man who has joined in to honor those who died during the September 11 attacks.

100 for 9/11 means to walk or run 100 miles for 911. It starts at a military base and participants walk 100 miles to ground zero.

Each year, the veterans and active military pick an organization to partner with in this effort.

"I meet people on the subway, down at Ground Zero. I've never heard their stories before and to see how much it matters to me, keeping those memories alive means everything," said Dowling.

Dowling was awake for 38 hours. He and his team of people say they do this in hopes that this tragic day is always remembered.