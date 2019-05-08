The Jacksonville Public Library will be suspending service at six libraries on the First Coast during the month of August.

Depending on the extent of repairs, the library branches expect to be closed from three days to upwards of a week.

Book drops at each of the libraries will remain closed but customers may return materials to any open library location.

1. South Mandarin Branch Library

WHERE: 12125 San Jose Blvd.

CLOSED: Aug. 5 to Aug. 8

HOLDS: Holds extended for one week

2. Brown Eastside Branch Library

WHERE: 1390 Harrison St.

CLOSED: Aug. 5 to Aug. 9

HOLDS: Holds extended for one week

3. Dallas Graham Branch Library

WHERE: 2304 Myrtle Ave. N.

CLOSED: Aug. 5 to Aug. 13

PICKUP HOLDS: Bradham and Brooks Branch Library

4. Highlands Regional Library

WHERE: 1826 Dunn Ave.

CLOSED: Aug. 12 to Aug. 15

HOLDS: Holds extended for one week

5. Westbrook Branch Library

WHERE: 2809 Commonwealth Ave.

CLOSED: Aug. 19 to Aug. 21

HOLDS: Holds extended for one week

6.Bill Brinton Murray Hill Branch Library