KINGSLAND — It’s been 50 days since police say a former Kingsland police officer shot and killed Tony Brown.

Friends and family are demanding the city leaders make a statement condemning the shooting.

While the rally turnout was low, the message was still clear. They want their city leaders to speak out and they want the residents to stand up against police brutality.

A message reading, ‘no justice, no peace’ got some support from people driving outside Kingsland City Hall.

Pastor Mack Wright with Refreshing Oasis Church is aiming for the attention of those who work inside the building.

He wants to talk to leaders about the shooting death of one of his church's members, Tony Green.

"We've emailed them and no response. [It feels] like a slap in the face," Wright said.

It's also painful for lifelong residents of Camden County like Andrea Baker.

"I learned so many things about Tony Green in his death, but I know so many good things about him. He was loving, made people laugh, and I know and believe in my heart that this was a senseless murder,” Baker said.

It's a death that leaves the suspect, Zecheriah Presley facing a voluntary manslaughter charge.

Pastor Wright doesn't want his message to go away.

"We want to have a sit down at the table. We want the mayor and the city council to know we're not going anywhere,” Wright said.

Wright says they are holding another rally next Saturday outside of city hall.

