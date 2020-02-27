COVID-19, or the coronavirus, is spreading rapidly. However, in the event it does reach the First Coast, the City of Jacksonville is prepared to tackle the virus.

On Thursday, State Fire Marshall Jimmy Patronis, Mayor Lenny Curry and first responders held a coronavirus preparedness round table discussion to talk about the plans in place if the virus reaches the First Coast.

Curry made one thing clear: “We’re not aware of any cases in the state of Florida, in Jacksonville, but we’re prepared if it happens.”

Those preparedness plans include the health department, fire and rescue, police department and ambulatory care. When it comes to transporting infected patients, Fire Chief Keith Powers says there are extensive plans in place to disinfect each unit to prevent the spread of the virus to responders and other patients.

“We also have a new system, an autoclave that we can put in the back of those units that will get into every crack and crevice,” he said.

Gov. Ron DeSantis also spoke this morning about containment protocols each county has been briefed on how to halt person-to-person transmission of COVID-19.

“The first step involves the healthcare facility immediately contacting the local county health department," he said. "The individual suspected of having the virus will be evaluated at a local hospital following specified precautions."

Jacksonville and surrounding counties, first responders and the health department continue to plan ahead. Many of the pandemic and emergency plans have been in place for months, and even years for previous health emergencies like H1N1 and Bird Flu.

First Coast News has reached out to Duval County Public Schools, the Jacksonville International Airport, Jaxport, hospitals, preschools and nursing homes to get a clearer picture of what their plans are if a pandemic is declared. We will update you with that information as soon as we hear back.