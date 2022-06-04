Florida's first Walmart Health opens in Jacksonville

Walmart Health has locations in other states. They are opening five locations in Florida, with the first in Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — There are now more health care options for you on the First Coast. Walmart Health has officially expanded into Florida, with its first location in Jacksonville.

From home goods to health care, the Walmart Supercenter off Collins Road has become a one-stop shop and the very first in Florida. Walmart says the goal is accessibility.

Primary care, dental, on-sight labs, X-rays, hearing, optometry and mental health are all taken care of in one place.

“I’m from the area! Born and raised here in Jacksonville," said nurse practitioner Marvette Tookes. She will be one of the faces you see here.

“With the growing population here in the state of Florida, there is an increase demand of health care professionals," Tookes said. "It is no secret here in America there’s a shortage of health care professionals, so I want to be a part of an organization that will help bridge the gap.”

The man who oversees all this through multiple states is Dr. David Carmouche. He says this is needed considering there is an average of 1,380 patients per one primary care doctor in Florida.

"The population of Florida is also growing at twice the rate of the rest of the country, so the needs for affordable and accessible health care really are acute here, and we think we are part of the solution for that," Carmouche said.

The location off Collins Road is now open seven days a week. Sundays are telehealth only.

Another location in Middleburg will be opening on April 7.