Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry is scheduled to speak at 12:05 p.m. as the city partially reopens with "Phase One" on Monday.

Last week, Curry announced that Jacksonville will follow a similar reopening approach outlined by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who plans to reopen the state in phases with strict guidelines.

Both the city and state-enforced safer-at-home orders in April in response to the coronavirus epidemic with hopes to flatten the curve.

In Jacksonville, Phase One includes the partial reopening of restaurants and retail businesses. Restaurants are required to space tables six feet apart, as well as only allow 25 percent capacity inside. Retail stores must also only allow 25 percent capacity inside, as well.

Curry said bars, nightclubs and gyms are to remain closed, but lodging and hotels are allowed to begin making reservations as normal.

Duval beaches will also see new extended hours from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. with current restrictions.

Also in attendance of the 12:05 p.m. news conference will be Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Fire Chief Keith Powers and Emergency Preparedness Division Director Steve Woodard.

