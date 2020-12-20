How many people have begun vaccinations for COVID-19 in Florida?

The state has started tracking the number of doses it doles out across the Sunshine State.

Within days of the Food and Drug Administration issuing an emergency use authorization (EUA) for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, Floridians were getting the shot.

But how many? And who is getting them? Well, the state has started tracking just that.

According to the Florida Department of Health's latest report, 49,932 people across the states 67 counties have been given the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The report breaks the data down even further, looking at race, age, gender and county. A majority of vaccines, so far, have gone to those from 25-64 years old.

Florida's first day of issuing Pfizer's shots was on Dec. 14 when 28 doses were doled out. The following four days saw thousands of others being vaccinated.

State's daily vaccination breakdown:

December 14: 28

28 December 15: 2,589

2,589 December 16: 9,744

9,744 December 17: 12,202

12,202 December 18: 13,022

13,022 December 19: 2,452

2,452 December 20: 1,952

1,952 December 21: 4,806

Again, it is important to note that the current number of people vaccinated in the state reflects their first dose. The Department of Health has plans to also track once each person receives their second shot.

So, how is the Tampa Bay area fairing in the push to get those considered most vulnerable vaccinated? It appears, the focus fell on two of our largest counties-- Hillsborough and Pinellas.

More rural areas are seeing fewer vaccines due to the "ultra-cold" storing requirements the Pfizer vaccine requires.

Tampa Bay area total vaccination breakdown :

** Data as of Dec. 22

Citrus: 15

15 Hardee: 2

2 Hernando: 34

34 Highlands: 11

11 Hillsborough: 4,430

4,430 Manatee: 61

61 Pasco: 513

513 Pinellas: 2,433

2,433 Polk: 378

378 Sarasota: 24

Those doses will then be distributed to 173 hospitals that missed out on getting the Pfizer vaccines. Forty of the hospitals anticipating the nation's second COVID-19 vaccine are in the greater Tampa Bay area.

Earlier this month, Gov. Ron DeSantis explained the state's priority list and plans for distribution. Those set to get the vaccine first are:

People in long-term care facilities High-risk frontline health care workers Those 65 and up and anyone with significant comorbidities

The distribution priority list is a variation of the vaccination plan template put out by the CDC in mid-October to help local governments develop their plans.

