Florida to resume use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

It is a critical vaccine to fight the coronavirus pandemic, an epidemiologist said.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Shots of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine might soon again be going into arms across Florida.

The state announced it expects to resume the use of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine as soon as possible. U.S. health officials on Friday lifted an 11-day pause on vaccinations using the Johnson & Johnson product following reports of some people developing an extremely rare type of blood clot.

Fifteen cases were reported out of nearly 8 million people who received the vaccine, according to the Associated Press. All were women, most under the age of 50. Three people died while seven remain in the hospital.

The risk of blood clots, however, could be handled with warnings to help younger women decide if they should use the shot or find an alternative, such as the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, say officials from the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

(2/2) More information regarding this decision will be available this weekend. The state will continue to post updates.



The state is prepared to continue supporting all current vaccination efforts & remains committed to ensuring all Floridians who want a vaccine, can get one.

State and federally-supported vaccine sites, including the Tampa Greyhound Track, had been using the Johnson & Johnson shots before the recommended pause. All have switched over to offering the two-dose vaccines.

But with the pause now lifted, it is anticipated the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shots will be used once again. The Florida Division of Emergency Management said more information, possibly what day the shots will be offered, should be coming this weekend.