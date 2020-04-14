JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — While the mandatory safer-at-home order is helping to flatten the coronavirus curve, it's also creating the type of environment that can put those with substance abuse disorders at higher risk for overdoses.

Jacksonville city officials confirmed Monday that drug overdoses are rising sharply in the city during the mandatory self-isolation related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

JFRD Fire Chief Keith Powers said last month alone, they saw 436 overdose calls, a 20-percent increase since February.

“The number of drug-related transports is higher than it’s ever been,” Powers elaborated, saying there were 436 calls for drug overdoses in March 2020, a 20 percent increase from February.

He theorized people unable to see their doctors or obtain prescriptions are “turning to street drugs to supplement their pain medications.”

RELATED: Isolation is the enemy for those suffering from or recovering from addiction

However, medical experts say that people aren't just turning to drugs because of assessability issues, those with underlying addiction disorders are also at a higher risk for relapse under isolation conditions.

Dr. Christine Cauffield is the CEO of LSF Health Systems, one of seven behavioral health entities contracted by the Florida Department of Children and Families to manage the state-funded system of behavioral health care.

According to Caufield, efforts to address the COVID-19 pandemic may worsen the opioid epidemic by creating an isolated environment where people feel disconnected, anxious and more apt to fall back on toxic behaviors.

"The majority of individuals with substance use disorders have a co-occurring mental health issue, usually stemming from trauma," she explains. "With the current pandemic crisis, involving isolation, unemployment, anxiety and fear, it can trigger increased use of alcohol and drugs."

She says in states like Florida, the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic has meant many healthcare providers are now combating epidemics on two fronts.

"Many addicts self-medicate their pain and we are seeing the results in the increased number of overdose cases," says Caufield. "It is important to know that help is available. Treatment centers are open and accepting clients who are struggling."

LSF Health Systems works with several partner organizations that can provide help for people dealing with addiction issues. Those with concerns can call our crisis line at any time at 1-877-229-9098 or visit online at LSFnet.org.

RELATED: Doctor's advice for pregnant mom worried about avoiding COVID-19 at work