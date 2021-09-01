Number of admitted COVID-19 patients at UF Health hits pandemic high

UF Health says it hit a pandemic high of admitted COVID-19 patients this week, surpassing the last peak in July.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Nine months into the COVID-19 pandemic, doctors on the First Coast are saying this is the worst they have ever seen it.

"We're a long way from this being over," said Chad Neilsen, director of infection prevention at UF Health.

Many people have begun to relax their precautions when it comes to limiting the spread of COVID-19, and Neilsen said that lack of prevention measures is showing.

"The county is averaging 540-ish admitted COVID patients per day, and that's actually at our peak," Neilsen said.

Many doctors and health care officials are crediting the holidays with the surge in hospitalizations.

"Unfortunately we're probably just now seeing the Christmas surge cases now and are expecting more from the New Year," Neilsen said.

Baptist Health Chief Physician Dr. Elizabeth Ransom said her resources predict the ultimate peak to be at the end of the month.

"We're bracing for continued increases," Ransom said. "It’s really frustrating because everyone is so tired of this pandemic. It’s so hard to continue to wear a mask, social distance, but that’s really the bottom line.”

Neilsen said the hospital can accommodate more patients, but that does not mean there is nothing to worry about.

“We’re out there in the community too and we don’t have staff members to spare right now," Neilsen said. "So as those cases come flowing in, beds can be made, but staff can’t.”

Neilsen and Ransom both urge the community to recognize that just because the vaccine is being distributed, that does not mean people should be complacent.

"We’re really asking the public to do their part because we really can’t afford to lose more resources," Neilsen said.