Medical experts watching 'double mutant' variant in India

TAMPA, Fla. — Experts are closely watching variants. So, we wanted to give you a sharper insight into one that's been discovered in India.
10 Tampa Bay talked with Dr. Jill Roberts about this variant. She's a molecular epidemiologist at USF Health.
Roberts says it's a double mutant, meaning these two mutations have been seen elsewhere - one in South African and one in Denmark. When you have these mutations together, she says the concern is the biological effect.
"These two mutations have been linked to increase in infection and have been linked to increase in virulence, meaning more likely to cause severe disease. The real concern here is, is there a strain out there now found in India that can actually cause more severe disease and spread faster," says Dr. Roberts.
Studies will now look at whether the vaccines can protect against it.
While Dr. Roberts says this mutation isn't surprising, it's unfortunate.
These mutations cannot occur if the virus can't spread, which is why we have to continue to take steps to stop the spread, like wear masks and social distance.
What other people are reading right now:
- Here's what you need to know about the Selmon Extension ahead of today's opening
- Widespread rain and showers throughout Tampa Bay
- NASA shares images of first controlled flight on Mars
- 'You are going to have to shoot me' | Man dead following officer-involved shooting in Winter Haven
- Derek Chauvin trial: After closing arguments, jury deliberation begins Monday
- FedEx donates $1 million to victims, survivors of FedEx mass shooting
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter