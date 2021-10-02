How to get a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at Publix Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — If you've had trouble booking a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, you have a chance to grab a spot this Wednesday.
A new round of Publix vaccine appointments will become available on Feb. 10 after 7 a.m.
The coronavirus vaccine pilot program with Publix continues to expand as Florida receives more vaccine doses.
The COVID-19 vaccine is now available at select Publix stores in 41 different counties throughout the state, but the appointments fill up quickly.
- Step 1: Starting after 7 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, those eligible to receive the vaccine can log onto the Publix COVID-19 website to book an appointment.
- Step 2: Once logged on, wait for appointment availability on your page. The top of the page will change from saying "waiting" to "book now."
- Step 3: Then follow the on-screen cues to choose a time and location, and review your confirmation email after your appointment is booked.
Publix coronavirus vaccine appointments can only be scheduled online and cannot be made over the phone.
Right now, the only eligible vaccine candidates are healthcare personnel with direct patient contact, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, and people age 65 and older. You must provide proof of Florida residency to receive the vaccine.
Publix locations offering vaccine:
Clay County
Fleming Island
- Fleming Island Shopping Center: 5000 U.S. Highway 17, Suite 11
- Hibernia Pavilion: 865 Hibernia Road, Suite 200
Middleburg
- Middleburg Crossing: 2640 Blanding Blvd.
Orange Park
- Pine Tree Plaza: 410 Blanding Blvd.
- The Village Shopping Center: 950 Blanding Blvd.
- Oakleaf Commons: 1075 Oakleaf Plantation Parkway, Suite 200
Columbia County
Lake City
- Lake City Commons: 255 NW Commons Loop
Duval County
Jacksonville
- Duval Station Centre: 731 Duval Station Road, Suite 4
- Oakleaf Plantation Center: 9518 Argyle Forest Blvd.
- Harbour Place: 13170-29 Atlantic Blvd.
- Oak Hill Village: 7628 103rd St., Suite 24
- Old St. Augustine Plaza: 11250-4 Old St. Augustine Road
- Intracoastal Plaza: 14444 Beach Blvd., Suite 6
- Publix Plaza: 9100 Merrill Road
- Roosevelt Square Shopping Center: 4495 Roosevelt Blvd., Suite E-1
- Kernan Square: 12620 Beach Blvd., Suite 12
- Argyle Village: 6001-45 Argyle Forest Blvd.
- Reedy Branch Commons: 10920 Baymeadows Road
- Windsor Commons Shopping Center: 4765 Hodges Blvd.
- Publix at Riverside: 2033 Riverside Ave.
- Deerwood Lake Commons: 4320 Deerwood Lake Parkway
- Mandarin Oaks Shopping Center: 11406 San Jose Blvd.
- Normandy Crossing: 7749 Normandy Blvd.
- Publix: 10500 San Jose Blvd., Suite 36
- The Shoppes of Bartram Park: 13820 Old St. Augustine Road
- St. John's Town Center: 4413 Town Center Parkway, Suite 100
- Publix at University Square: 2875 University Blvd. W.
- Publix at Dames Pointe: 7117 Merrill Road
- Publix at Arlington River: 5858 Atlantic Blvd.
- Cobblestone Crossing: 2771 Monument Road, Suite 19
Jacksonville Beach
- South Beach Parkway: 670 Marsh Landing Parkway
Neptune Beach
- Seminole Shoppes: 630 Atlantic Blvd.
Flagler County
Flagler Beach
- Beach Village: 414 Beach Village Drive
Palm Coast
- Publix at Palm Coast Town Center: 800 Belle Terre Parkway
- Belle Terre Crossings: 4950 Belle Terre Parkway
- Island Walk at Palm Coast: 250 Palm Coast Parkway NE, Building 1000
Nassau County
Fernandina Beach
- Island Walk Shopping Center: 1421 Sadler Road
Yulee
- Villages of Amelia: 463855 State Road 200
St. Johns County
Ponte Vedra
- Nocatee Town Center: 120 Marketside Ave.
Ponte Vedra Beach
- The Shoppes at Palm Valley: 3777 Palm Valley Road
- Sawgrass Village: 220 Front St.
St. Augustine
- Cobblestone Village at St. Augustine: 125 Jenkins St.
- Anastasia Plaza: 1033 A1A Beach Blvd.
- Vilano Beach Town Center: 55 Ava Way
- Shoppes at Murabella: 84 Tuscan Way
- Shoppes at Mission Trace: 955 State Road 16
- Moultrie Square: 4255 U.S. Highway 1 S
- The Shoppes at Palencia Commons: 7462 U.S. Highway 1 N
St. Johns
- Julington Village: 450 State Road 13, Suite 109
- Plantation Plaza: 2750 Racetrack Road
- John's Creek Center: 2845 County Road 210 West
- Bartram Market: 155 Bartram Market Drive, Suite 100