How to get a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at Publix Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — If you've had trouble booking a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, you have a chance to grab a spot this Wednesday.

A new round of Publix vaccine appointments will become available on Feb. 10 after 7 a.m.

The coronavirus vaccine pilot program with Publix continues to expand as Florida receives more vaccine doses.

The COVID-19 vaccine is now available at select Publix stores in 41 different counties throughout the state, but the appointments fill up quickly.

Starting after 7 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, those eligible to receive the vaccine can log onto the Publix COVID-19 website to book an appointment. Step 2: Once logged on, wait for appointment availability on your page. The top of the page will change from saying "waiting" to "book now."

Once logged on, wait for appointment availability on your page. The top of the page will change from saying "waiting" to "book now." Step 3: Then follow the on-screen cues to choose a time and location, and review your confirmation email after your appointment is booked.

Publix coronavirus vaccine appointments can only be scheduled online and cannot be made over the phone.

Right now, the only eligible vaccine candidates are healthcare personnel with direct patient contact, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, and people age 65 and older. You must provide proof of Florida residency to receive the vaccine.

Publix locations offering vaccine:

Clay County

Fleming Island

Fleming Island Shopping Center: 5000 U.S. Highway 17, Suite 11

Hibernia Pavilion: 865 Hibernia Road, Suite 200

Middleburg

Middleburg Crossing: 2640 Blanding Blvd.

Orange Park

Pine Tree Plaza: 410 Blanding Blvd.

The Village Shopping Center: 950 Blanding Blvd.

Oakleaf Commons: 1075 Oakleaf Plantation Parkway, Suite 200

Columbia County

Lake City

Lake City Commons: 255 NW Commons Loop

Duval County

Jacksonville

Duval Station Centre: 731 Duval Station Road, Suite 4

Oakleaf Plantation Center: 9518 Argyle Forest Blvd.

Harbour Place: 13170-29 Atlantic Blvd.

Oak Hill Village: 7628 103rd St., Suite 24

Old St. Augustine Plaza: 11250-4 Old St. Augustine Road

Intracoastal Plaza: 14444 Beach Blvd., Suite 6

Publix Plaza: 9100 Merrill Road

Roosevelt Square Shopping Center: 4495 Roosevelt Blvd., Suite E-1

Kernan Square: 12620 Beach Blvd., Suite 12

Argyle Village: 6001-45 Argyle Forest Blvd.

Reedy Branch Commons: 10920 Baymeadows Road

Windsor Commons Shopping Center: 4765 Hodges Blvd.

Publix at Riverside: 2033 Riverside Ave.

Deerwood Lake Commons: 4320 Deerwood Lake Parkway

Mandarin Oaks Shopping Center: 11406 San Jose Blvd.

Normandy Crossing: 7749 Normandy Blvd.

Publix: 10500 San Jose Blvd., Suite 36

The Shoppes of Bartram Park: 13820 Old St. Augustine Road

St. John's Town Center: 4413 Town Center Parkway, Suite 100

Publix at University Square: 2875 University Blvd. W.

Publix at Dames Pointe: 7117 Merrill Road

Publix at Arlington River: 5858 Atlantic Blvd.

Cobblestone Crossing: 2771 Monument Road, Suite 19

Jacksonville Beach

South Beach Parkway: 670 Marsh Landing Parkway

Neptune Beach

Seminole Shoppes: 630 Atlantic Blvd.

Flagler County

Flagler Beach

Beach Village: 414 Beach Village Drive

Palm Coast

Publix at Palm Coast Town Center: 800 Belle Terre Parkway

Belle Terre Crossings: 4950 Belle Terre Parkway

Island Walk at Palm Coast: 250 Palm Coast Parkway NE, Building 1000

Nassau County

Fernandina Beach

Island Walk Shopping Center: 1421 Sadler Road

Yulee

Villages of Amelia: 463855 State Road 200

St. Johns County

Ponte Vedra

Nocatee Town Center: 120 Marketside Ave.

Ponte Vedra Beach

The Shoppes at Palm Valley: 3777 Palm Valley Road

Sawgrass Village: 220 Front St.

St. Augustine

Cobblestone Village at St. Augustine: 125 Jenkins St.

Anastasia Plaza: 1033 A1A Beach Blvd.

Vilano Beach Town Center: 55 Ava Way

Shoppes at Murabella: 84 Tuscan Way

Shoppes at Mission Trace: 955 State Road 16

Moultrie Square: 4255 U.S. Highway 1 S

The Shoppes at Palencia Commons: 7462 U.S. Highway 1 N

St. Johns