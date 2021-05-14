How are Jacksonville stores handling new CDC guidelines regarding masks?

First Coast News reached out to several businesses across the First Coast to see how they were approaching the new guidelines.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's a long-awaited change thanks to the millions of people who have gotten vaccinated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people on Thursday, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

The guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, and hospitals but it will help clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools and other venues.

First Coast News reached out to several businesses across the First Coast to see how they were approaching the new guidelines and if they are changing their mandatory mask policy.

Southeastern G rocers /Winn Dixie

"As Southeastern Grocers continues to navigate through the complexities of the pandemic, we have progressively shaped our operations and will continue to update our policies, including mask mandates, to protect those who depend upon us," said Joe Caldwell, Director of Corporate Communications and Government Relations for Southeastern Grocers: "

We are currently reviewing our store safety protocols and will share more details as soon as they are finalized. We ask our customers for their patience and flexibility as we continue to safeguard the health and well-being of our communities."

City of Jacksonville

The city says this new mandate will not have an impact as masks are currently optional at City Hall and in meetings.

Home Depot

Home Depot has not updated its mask policy but the company says it will follow up if anything changes.

First Coast News is waiting to hear back from other businesses.