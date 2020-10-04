JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will join Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry at the COVID-19 testing site located in Lot J near TIAA Bank Field for a COVID-19 update Friday afternoon.

DeSantis and Curry will hold a joint news conference at noon, along with the Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz and the Florida National Guard Assistant Adjutant General John Haas.

First Coast News will have a crew on-site and will provide a live stream of the news conference.

Be sure to check back for updates.

