Appeals court reinstates stay, allowing Florida's ban on school mask mandates to remain for now

The battle over masks in schools, though, is far from over.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The back-and-forth over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' ban on school mask mandates pushes on through the court system. On Friday, the District Court of Appeal granted the state's request to reinstate the stay of a trial court's ruling against the ban.

"Upon our review of the trial court’s final judgment and the operative pleadings, we have serious doubts about standing, jurisdiction, and other threshold matters," the order from the court reads.

The District Court of Appeal also said the stay should have been left in place pending an appellate review.

So, what does this mean? The automatic stay that Judge John Cooper overturned will now be back in place. The stay allows the state to enforce its position on a mask mandate ban across the state's 67 school districts while court proceedings continue.

"1st District Court of Appeals just granted the State of Florida's request to reinstate the stay -- meaning, the rule requiring ALL Florida school districts to protect parents' rights to make choices about masking kids is BACK in effect," a spokesperson for the governor tweeted.

But the legal battle over masking students in schools is far from over. Charles Gallagher, an attorney for the plaintiffs has previously said his team will file a motion to vacate the stay at the appellate level.

"We are disappointed by the ruling of the 1st DCA that reinstates the stay and will be seeking pass through jurisdiction of the Supreme Court of Florida since this matter involves statewide issues. With a stay in place, students, parents and teachers are back in harm’s way," Gallagher tweeted.

Here's how we got to where we are today:

Last month, Cooper decided the governor crossed his constitutional authority by issuing the executive order that directed the Florida Department of Education and Department of Health to issue emergency rules “protecting the rights of parents to make this decision about wearing masks for their children.”

The judge then filed his ruling on Thursday, Sept. 2. Later that evening, DeSantis' administration filed their appeal to the 1st District Court of Appeal in Tallahassee, which triggered an automatic stay. That meant Cooper’s ruling would be invalid until the appellate court made its ruling.

Not too long after the appeal was filed, the same attorneys who fought DeSantis' executive order filed a motion to vacate the automatic stay — they succeeded.

Attorneys for parents suing to allow school districts to impose the mandates said the state and the governor would not suffer harm during the appellate process, but that children or those around them could get sick or worse.

“Allowing for a stay for days, weeks or months during the appellate process will mean more sick and dead children in Florida schools in Florida,” Gallagher said.

Attorneys representing the state accused the plaintiffs of using scare tactics. The issue at hand, they said, was about the law.