Explaining CDC's new COVID-19 isolation guidelines

The CDC now recommends people who test positive and are asymptomatic to isolate for 5 days. The previous recommendation was 10 days.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The CDC is now recommending people who test positive for COVID-19 and are asymptomatic to isolate for five days, instead of 10.

"I'm quite surprised that they have changed," Jacksonville resident Jacqueline Haynes said as she waited hours for a COVID-19 rapid test at the Regency Mall.

Haynes is concerned about the new CDC recommendations.

"You would not want anyone walking around with any type of disease or virus and not know a lot of people nowadays are not wearing masks either," Haynes said.

The CDC also adjusted its recommendations for people who may have been exposed to COVID-19.

It says those who are boosted, received two doses of a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine within the last six months, or a single J&J shot do not have to stay home, but should wear a mask around others for 10 days.

If you don't meet those vaccination requirements the CDC recommends you stay home for at least five days and continue to wear a mask around others for another five days.

Traveling physician, Yvette McQueen, said she was surprised by the CDC recommendations and ultimately thinks people will decide if these changes yield positive results.