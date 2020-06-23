COVID-19 concerns at Jacksonville VA outpatient clinic

When asked about safety protocols, the VA's regional office spokesperson said they screen everyone entering the facility, including having temperatures taken.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — COVID-19 is a concern every health care system including the Jacksonville Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic on Jefferson Street.

Concerned employees sent the On Your Side team this email;

"The VA Jacksonville outpatient clinic on Jefferson st has had multiple (>12) staff members (that have direct patient care) test Positive for COVID within the past week and days. Local mgmt refuses to do anything about it. refuses to slow number of seen patients. Placing all at risk."

It was a surprise to the Veterans of Foreign Wars, which advocates for the men and women who served.

"We meet with the secretary of Veteran Affairs on a weekly basis discussing COVID safety measures," said Terrence Hayes. "He stated that all of the individuals who coming in contact with our veterans are healthy are safe they're not putting our veterans in harm's way."

Hayes said the VFW takes the concerns expressed in the email seriously.

On Your Side reached out to the VA's regional office in Gainesville for answers.

This was the response refuting the actual number of cases as stated in the previous email. Spokesperson Justina Wells wrote:

"The accurate number to date is two Jefferson Street Clinic employees have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week. North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System has been taking steps to protect the health and safety of our Veterans and staff members for several months."

When asked about safety protocols, Wells said they screen everyone entering the facility, including having temperatures taken.

She said these other protocols have been implemented:

"The safety of our staff and Veterans is important to us. We have implemented the following safety measures at our facilities:

All individuals should wear appropriate face masks (cloth, surgical/generic) while on our campuses and in our facilities; health care providers will wear appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE).

We are not allowing visitors to accompany Veterans, unless absolutely necessary, to limit foot traffic.

Entry point screenings, to include temperature checks.

Drive-thru/curbside pick-up options.

Cleaning of high-touch surfaces in our facilities.

Increased physical distancing in common areas like waiting rooms.

Transitioned appointments as much as possible to VA Video Connect and/or telephone.

Additional information can be found on our “Prepare for Your Visit” page."

Hayes with the VFW said the health safety and welfare of our veterans is paramount and he will address the concerns with the secretary of the VA.

"We're not happy with that and we will make that known when we meet with the secretary tomorrow," said Hayes.