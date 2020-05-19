Costco eases restrictions on number of customers that can enter

The retailer's website no longer limits how many people can enter per membership card.

Costco is again allowing more than two customers per membership card into its stores, with a handful of exceptions. That's according to the updated coronavirus page on its website.

The warehouse shopping club has updated its policies almost daily. The company initiated a rule on April 3 that said only two customers per membership card could enter their stores. As of Tuesday, that rule no longer appears on the website.

TEGNA reached out to Costco for confirmation. A representative responded by saying "please visit the Coronavirus Updates page for current information."

Costco's website says its stores in Kentucky and Puerto Rico will still only allow one customer per membership card. It did not elaborate as to why.

The retailer is still requiring all customers to wear a face covering in the store which covers their mouth and nose. It does not apply to children under age 2 or people with conditions that prevent them from wearing a mask.

Costco has been proactive in measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, including sanitizing carts, limiting the number of customers in the store at any given time, and limiting its food court menu and seating. The company has also limited sales of some items which were quickly bought up at the start of the pandemic as well as meat purchases amid concerns about a shortage.

