JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A stimulus package will provide a much needed boost to the city, according to Jacksonville city council members.

$40 million is expected to be distributed to residents who lost income due to coronavirus.

“Our staff who several of them, we are their only income,” Elizabeth Jacobs owns Legacy Ale Works and made changes to stay open through the pandemic, such as offering to-go orders and curbside pickup.

Jacobs says that Legacy Ale Works was able to secure some assistance to keep staff is welcoming any additional relief to her employees.

The stimulus is for any Duval County resident making less than $75,000 dollars per household who lost at least 25 percent of their income due to COVID-19.

In addition, applicants must provide proof they were employed on February 29. A pay stub or bank statement is acceptable.

“We are going to be training city staff throughout the week on how to process applications for this aid and we will announce how citizens can apply soon,” Mayor Lenny Curry stated.

Applications will be open online and by phone, according to the Mayor’s staff who spoke during a city council meeting on Monday.

$1,000 payment cards will be distributed at the Ed Ball building and Main Library in downtown Jax.

During Monday’s city council meeting, there were some in favor of moving the dollars around to different pots.

Some thought the stimulus package is balanced as is.

“There was a pretty balanced approach dealing with immediate needs,” Councilman Rory Diamond said.

“There’s money to make sure construction keeps going…there’s money we set aside for non-profits doing important work day to day to make sure people aren’t suffering,” Diamond added.

The stimulus package also provides $35 million to build six additional COVID-19 testing sites throughout the city.

Jacobs is hoping that both relief and re-opening of small businesses comes sooner rather than later.

“[COVID-19 has] been a huge blow so we’re ready to get doors back open…it’s going to be better than what we’re dealing with currently,” Jacobs added.

“People are hurting, there’s going to be record unemployment, record homelessness and record hunger so we need to move as soon as possible to head that off,” Diamond said.

We reached out to city staff for more information on how and where residents can apply. We are still waiting to hear from them.

RELATED: DeSantis: 'Light at the end of the tunnel for Florida'

RELATED: Jacksonville mayor tells restaurants, retailers to 'begin preparing' ahead of city reopening 'in near future'

RELATED: More than 88 million stimulus payments have already been distributed, IRS says