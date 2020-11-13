x
2 Georgia schools closing next week due to staffing shortages from COVID-19 exposure

Ware County Middle school and Waycross Middle School will shift to digital instruction Nov. 16 through 20 due to staffing shortages caused by COVID-19 exposure.

WARE COUNTY, Ga. — Two Southeast Georgia middle schools will be closing their doors to students and staff and switching to digital instruction the week of Nov. 16 through 20 due to staffing shortages caused by COVID-19 expsoure.

Ware County Middle School and Waycross Middle School will be closed next week. Students will return to school Nov. 30.

All middle school athletic and extracurricular activities will be canceled during the schools' closure, effective Friday. Any additional announcements will be shared through the district's Facebook page, website or Thrillshare.

Staff members affected by the closure will receive additional information from their principals, the district said in an email.

"The cooperation of staff members who are asked to quarantine will be helpful in avoiding any further closures," the email said.

Ware County Schools announced the closure of Ware County Middle School and Waycross Middle School the week of Nov. 16 through 20, with students shifting to digital instruction, due to staff shortages caused by COVID-19 exposure.

