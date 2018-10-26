UPDATE, 12:01 - NBC News is reporting that several law enforcement agencies have confirmed the name of the man taken into custody as Cesar Sayoc Jr., 56, of Florida.

Shots from news chopper in Plantation, Fla. after DOJ announced Friday morning that a person was in custody in connection with 12 pipe bombs sent to prominent Democrats.

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Justice Department says a person has been taken into custody in connection with a series of package bombs sent to prominent Democrats.

Spokeswoman Sarah Flores says a news conference is scheduled for later Friday. The person's name was not immediately released.

Officials have located 12 devices addressed in recent days to Democratic figures including former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton.

The FBI said Friday that a package addressed to Sen. Cory Booker, of New Jersey, was intercepted in Florida. Another was discovered at a Manhattan postal facility and was addressed to former national intelligence director James Clapper at CNN's address.

The targets have all been high-profile critics of President Donald Trump.

Trump initially called for unity, but quickly turned to blaming the press for the divisive political climate.

NBC News contributed to this report

