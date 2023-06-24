Marine veteran, daughter introduce scholarship for incoming HBCU college students

The scholarship will have 11 recipients who will each be awarded $1,500.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — His mission is to give back to people in the city of Jacksonville.

For more than two years, Marine veteran Charlie Griffin has used his retirement checks to buy food to feed the homeless in downtown Jacksonville and in 2022, he started a medical clinic for those in need.

On Saturday, Griffin and his daughter, Carly Griffin joined GMJ to describe the new scholarship that First Coast Community Development is offering to high school graduates in Northeast Florida who are going to enroll in STEM programs at HBCUs.

Carly Griffin is a recent graduate of Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University and spearheaded the scholarship program to help lift up the next generation of students who want to give back to their community.