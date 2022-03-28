Watch: Duval County School Board expected to vote on controversial 'Parental Rights in Education' law

Members will be deciding whether to implement a policy that would require school employees to notify parents if there’s a change in their student’s support services.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story)

The Duval County School Board will hold a public hearing Monday and a vote.

Members will be deciding whether to implement a policy that would require school employees to notify parents if there’s a change in their student’s support services.

It comes after Governor Ron DeSantis signed the Parental Rights in Education Bill into law.

LGBT advocates say this policy and other recent changes disproportionately will affect LGBT students.

How? A student requesting to change his or her name or gender pronoun qualifies as a change in their support services.

Advocates say this could hurt LGBT students, making them from feel like they can’t disclose certain information.

"Administrators leaders have only the choice to make sure that those students are protected and treated with respect or, or not. And unfortunately, it looks like they're going with or not right now," says Jimmy Midyette, legislative director for Jacksonville Coalition for Equality.

"I'm very disappointed that resources are being removed that are useful to helping students who, who really need help in our schools, LGBTQ students have always been a part of our local schools, they will always be a part of our local schools."

He's talking about the removal of an anti-bullying video from the district's website. It taught middle and high schoolers how to support LGBT students.

A district spokesperson says it was removed for legal review to make sure it's in compliance with the state's new Parental Rights in Education law.

Dubbed the 'Don't Say Gay Law' it bans classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity in grades K-3.

It will also impact older students, but not until state education officials issues a formal guidance on the new law.

The district also scrapped its stand alone LGBT plus support guide, putting some of that information in a comprehensive support manual.

Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene has said, "the proof is in our actions, and we will continue to do all we can to help students thrive."

Monday, the board votes on a policy requiring parents be notified if students ask to change their name or pronouns.

There is an exception if school employees think notifying parents will result in "abuse … abandonment or neglect" of the student.