Discussions begin to find interim Duval County superintendent

Earlier this month, the Duval County School Board voted to allow Dr. Greene to retire from her position in a special board meeting.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Duval County School Board began discussions Tuesday as to who will succeed Dr. Diana Greene as superintendent.

Greene was under increasing political pressure since a scandal at Douglas Anderson School of the Arts -- where longtime music teacher Jeffrey Clayton was arrested in March, and three teachers were later removed from their positions.

While discussions about a successor began this week, they are not expected to finalize the decision until a special meeting on May 23. During this meeting, board members are expected to present potential candidates.

School Board Chairwoman Dr. Kelly Coker said that "it is expected we will arrive at a decision during this meeting."

The interim superintendent will fill the role for no longer than six months.

Coker sent the following message to members of faculty and staff Tuesday:

Dear Team Duval,

Today, the Duval County School Board began discussion regarding who will immediately succeed Dr. Greene as Superintendent of our school district. It is expected that the person we select to begin in June will fill the role for a short time, not to exceed six months.

The board will resume the conversation at a special meeting being scheduled for May 23 at 10:30 a.m. At that time, each board member will have the opportunity to present potential candidates, and it is expected that we will arrive at a decision during this meeting.

After we identify the person who will fill the role in this short, interim time, the board will shift its focus to the process for identifying our long-term superintendent. We are working to schedule a longer workshop in June to begin that discussion. As we frame the process to identify the next long-term superintendent, I assure you that all stakeholders will have an opportunity to have a voice in this endeavor.

As a former teacher, school leader, and district leader, I recognize the impact that a leadership transition has on a district. As chair, I will work to keep you informed and to create space where you can share your perspective. The critical work of this district happens in our classrooms every single day. Those of you who do that work, lead that work, and support that work at the school and district levels are vital to this discussion, and I look forward to your engagement as we pursue this important decision.

Thanks for everything you do for our students and our community, and I will follow up with you again at the conclusion of our May 23 meeting.





Sincerely,