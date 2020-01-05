JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Duval County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene took your questions for an hour Thursday night during a Facebook Live Q&A with the Indo-US Chamber of Commerce Northeast Florida, addressing graduation ceremonies, summer activities and summer school, as well as filling 200 teacher vacancies.

Earlier this week, the district announced it would continue instruction until June 3 to make up for the extra week of Spring Break. June 1 to June 3 were initially designated as weather days but are now considered instructional time. Greene says the state's Department of Education mandates a certain amount of hours each child must receive during the school year, although DCPS has asked for a waiver. The district has not been granted the waiver yet, so Greene says the extra three days were added to the school calendar.

"We lost those instructional hours and we have to make it up unless the state provides a waiver," she said. If the state grants the waiver, Greene told First Coast News the district would consider ending the school year on time.

Greene says there was an overwhelming consensus to hold traditional graduation ceremonies later this summer. She says a district poll revealed a drive-thru, drive-in and virtual options were not supported by students.

Summer school will still be offered but Greene says it will likely remain virtual. As for summer activities like band practice, JROTC and football would be decided in the next few weeks.

"Our goal is to have everything that will happen over the summer, those decisions made by at least the middle of May," she said.

The district has about 200 teaching vacancies, according to Greene and virtual interviews will start in May. Greene says there are no current plans to implement layoffs.

Any decisions to start the next school year later would have to come from the state's Department of Education, according to Greene, including the possibility of starting after Labor Day.

If you would like to watch the Q&A session, click here.