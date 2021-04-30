DCPS kindergarten enrollment opens May 3

Parents can visit the district's website to complete the simple two-step process.

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — As this school year comes to a close, it's time to start planning ahead for the next year.

Kindergarten enrollment for the 2021-22 school year opens Monday, May 3 for Duval County Public Schools.

Parents can visit the district's website to complete the simple enrollment process. Individuals also have the option of registering online by clicking here and following the instructions.

As a reminder to all parents, the first day of school for the new school year is Tuesday, Aug. 10.

DCPS has laid out the enrollment process in two simple steps below:

Step 1 – Find Your School

Use the School Locator here to find your child’s attendance area school. If you have participated in the Magnet or Special Transfer Option Lottery and your student has already been assigned to a school, you may skip this step.

Call your school and make an appointment to visit the school and register. You (the parent or legal guardian) will need to bring a few things with you: Child’s birth certificate Proof of a physical exam Immunization record. For information about Florida immunization requirements, go to: www.immunizeflorida.org Proof of home address (You will need at least two documents to prove your address. Click here to view the required documents.)

