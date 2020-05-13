Weapons, drugs found in vehicle after road rage incident in Flagler County

Deputies say a black AK-17 type rifle with a loaded magazine of 7.62 caliber ammunition beside it could be seen in plain view in the backseat.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office says it was alerted to a potential road rage incident on Interstate 95 around 11:33 a.m

.A caller told dispatchers that a man in a blue Hyundai Accent pointed a rifle at the caller. The caller then said the suspect's vehicle sped off, weaving in and out of traffic.

Deputies were able to locate the vehicle and conducted a felony traffic stop on the off-ramp at exit 289 in Palm Coast. The driver was identified as Kelvisha Renarda Johnson, 26, and the passenger as Ruvon Anthony Washington, 24. The investigation revealed that Washington was handling the rifle in the vehicle in a careless or threatening manner.

Once the occupants of the vehicle were secured, deputies say a black AK-17 type rifle with a loaded magazine of 7.62 caliber ammunition beside it could be seen in plain view in the backseat.

A search of the vehicle revealed two plastic baggies and a prescription bottle containing a white powdery crystal-like substance, a digital scale, marijuana, three loaded magazines for the rifle, a Keltec handgun and a loaded Ruger handgun.

Washington was charged with trafficking MDMA, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and improperly exhibiting a firearm. He is being held at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility without bond.