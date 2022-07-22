An arrest report says 24-year-old Kahlil Mathis broke into Franco's Rolls-Royce Cullinan parked in a hotel parking lot in Jacksonville at 3 a.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tampa Bay Rays' shortstop Wander Franco reportedly is out $650,000 after jewelry was stolen from his car while in Jacksonville.

A man was arrested and accused of breaking into Franco's SUV using a wrench when the baseball player was on a rehabilitation assignment in June, ESPN reports.

An arrest report says 24-year-old Kahlil Mathis broke into Franco's Rolls-Royce Cullinan parked in a hotel parking lot at 3 a.m, the media outlet explains. He reportedly grabbed a safe that had seven pieces of jewelry inside.

ESPN says the report claims the man ended up selling some of the jewelry before police were able to identify him through an Arizona driver's license and thumbprint he gave at a pawn shop.

Mathis was then arrested and is now in custody on bonds up to almost $1 million.

According to USA Today, among the pieces of jewelry stolen were a $200,000 rose gold Cuban link chain with diamonds, a platinum Rolex worth $44,000, two championship rings worth $40,000, a $70,000 gold pendant with a medallion and a $5,000 Tom and Jerry necklace along with a gold, diamond-encrusted Cuban link chain and circle medallion with diamonds and a W in the center worth $300,000.

The media outlet says the safe was found in an apartment six miles away from the hotel with the two championship rings still inside.

Mathis is facing multiple felony charges, including:

Being a suspect in three other burglaries

Resisting arrest

Credit card fraud

Evidence tampering