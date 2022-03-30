'Public beatings, abuse, humiliation': Third pastor accused in long-term investigation of Jacksonville church now in Duval County jail

Court records show Teschendorf was previously arrested in Jacksonville for sexual battery in in 1985

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The above video is from a previous report)

The third pastor suspected of sexual abuse in a long-term investigation into a Jacksonville church is now in Duval County Jail after he was initially arrested in Oklahoma.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office raided the Jacksonville Assembly of the Body of Christ church on Old Kings Road on March 9. The raid was the result of a long-term investigation into claims of sexual abuse in the church against minors. The investigation uncovered abuse that spanned over a period of 30+ years, according to JSO.

Three pastors were arrested as a result of the investigation. Paul Dyal, the church's founder, was arrested in Jacksonville on charges of capital sexual battery on a child under 12. Jerome Teschendorf and Vernon Williamson were arrested in Oklahoma on charges of capital sexual battery.

(Story continues below)

Teschendorf, 68, is now in Duval County Jail. He was admitted on Saturday, according to JSO's website.

Teschendorf is not eligible for bail, at this time. His arraignment hearing is scheduled for April 19.

Court records show Teschendorf was previously arrested in Jacksonville for “Sexual Battery – victim mentally defective” in 1985. However, the records do not show how the case was resolved.

Victims who have come forward to speak about the alleged abuse said they suffered "public beatings, abuse and humiliation". One of the women who has told her story of abuse is Jerome Teschendorf's former step-daughter.

JSO officials spoke with numerous victims and witnesses over the course of the investigation. Because of these interviews, investigators have reason to believe there are additional people involved in the physical and sexual abuse.

Police are actively seeking to speak with any additional victims or witnesses.