Teacher pulled from Douglas Anderson classroom for second time

Corey Thayer was back teaching students this fall, despite being previously removed and investigated.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A teacher pulled from the classroom at Douglas Anderson in April taught students for the first three weeks of this school year before being removed again Friday.

The abrupt reversal was announced in separate emails to parents and School Board members this week.

“The district has become aware of additional information related to an employee investigation involving alleged misconduct occurring in 2013-2014 by Douglas Anderson teacher Corey Thayer,” Superintendent Dana Kriznar wrote to School Board members. “As a result, he will be removed from contact with students and assigned to Bulls Bay pending the outcome of the investigation.”

First Coast News did not name Thayer when he was originally removed, since at the time district officials at the time would only confirm he was the subject of a “professional services review.” However, On Your Side did submit a public records request for Thayer’s personnel file on April 25. That document was just released. It includes details about a prior sexual assault investigation by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office following a complaint from a student of Thayers.

Chris Moser, an attorney representing the student, says she was outraged to learn Thayer was back in the classroom this fall. She said investigators didn’t contact her client, despite the fact that her nearly decade-old complaint is part of his personnel file. Moser also sent the School District a pre-suit notice in July, so her client’s allegations should have been on the radar of investigators.

On Friday afternoon, Moser met with School Board attorney Ray Poole and delivered an ultimatum, demanding Thayer be removed from the classroom. A few hours later, Kriznar sent her email.

"I was surprised to learn that superintendent made the choice to put Thayer back in the classroom without ever speaking to her client or others," Moser said.

“Ray Poole spoke to ... my client and then made the correct call in having him removed to Bulls Bay pending investigation,” she said. Moser said her client “welcomes” the opportunity to participate in the investigation.

First Coast News reached out to Poole but he was not immediately available for comment.

Moser also represents clients who allege inappropriate sexual contact with another DA teacher, Jeffrey Clayton. He is currently charged with one count of indecent, lewd or lascivious touching of a minor, among other charges. He has pleaded not guilty.

“Since Mr. Clayton’s arrest, I have spoken to many alumni spanning a 20-year time frame regarding various individuals who I hope are being thoroughly investigated by multiple agencies,” Moser said.

Calls to Thayer were not immediately returned.

A Sept. 6 email to parents from DA Principal Tina Wilson is below.