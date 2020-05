JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says one person is dead after a reported officer-involved shooting in Arlington Sunday night.

The shooting happened in the 8000 block of Voltaire Court East, according to police. No officers were hurt.

JSO has not yet given details on what led up to the shooting.

Witnesses tell First Coast News a man was shot at the scene.

Stay with First Coast News for more updates on this developing story.