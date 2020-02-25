Students may be subjected to searches at West Nassau High School Tuesday morning after a 15-year-old boy was shot in the chest in a nearby Nassau County neighborhood.

The incident happened off school property on Monday afternoon and school officials tell First Coast News that the increased security measures at the school are out of an abundance of caution.

The school released the following statement on Facebook:

"West Nassau High School parents and guardians; in light of the off-campus, student involved shooting that occurred this afternoon, there will be an increased law enforcement presence on campus tomorrow. School staff will be conducting searches of all back packs, purses, and other belongings as students enter the building. We are also asking that student drivers exit their vehicles and enter the building immediately upon arriving on campus. Students will not be allowed to linger in the parking lot. While we have no reason to believe that there is any further threat to our students, we will proceed with an abundance of caution to ensure our students and staff are safe and that everyone receives the support they need. There will be additional social workers and counselors on campus tomorrow for students who need assistance. The campus will not be open for students tomorrow until 8:30 am. Please let your students know not to arrive before 8:30 am. This will allow staff to prepare for student arrival and to meet their needs"

While the incident happened off-campus, a 17-year-old boy was arrested at West Nassau High School shortly after the shooting. A second juvenile has also been taken into custody.

Deputies are expected to give additional information about this case at 10 a.m. Tuesday. First Coast News will be streaming the update live.

The shooting happened at an intersection in the Spring Lake Estates neighborhood off Lem Turner Road and deputies were notified just after 4:30 p.m.

The sheriff's office said the victim was inside a car with four or five others when he was shot in the chest.

The group then went to West Nassau High School, where the victim is a student, to call for help. From there, the 15-year-old was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

The sheriff's office said it is unclear if the suspected shooter was in the same car, a different car or on the street at the time of the shooting.

All parties involved are under the age of 18 years old.

The sheriff's office is working to investigate what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information about this shooting, call the Nassau County Sheriff's Office at 904-225-5174 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.