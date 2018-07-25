Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that assists in locating missing Clay County man Keith Pereau.

Pereau, 65, has been missing out of Clay County since July 16.

According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, he has blue eyes, white hair and is around 5'10". It is unknown what kind of clothing he was wearing when he was last seen but he has not been seen since July 16 in the Fleming Island Area, near Clay Street.

You can call Crime Stoppers with any information you may have regarding Pereau's disappearance at 1-866-845-8477 or you can call the Sheriff's Office at 904-264-6512.

If you are talking about the case via social media you are asked to use #SeekingKeith

