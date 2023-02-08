Putnam deputies chase down half-naked man after knife fight

Deputies responded to reports of a half-naked man running around near SR-20 and CR-315 on Saturday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was stabbed during a partially naked knife fight in the Interlachen on Saturday, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to reports of a half-naked man running around near SR-20 and CR-315. When they arrived, they found two men fighting on the ground.

A man, later identified as 43-year-old Matthew Thomas, ran away as officials approached. The second man had been stabbed according to police. A woman called 911 while deputies chased after Thomas, who was armed with a knife.

As they ran, Thomas threw the knife on the ground. The deputy chasing him used his taser and missed but was eventually able to stop him. He was taken into custody, according to PCSO.

Investigators later found out from the victim's girlfriend that the couple was awoken by Thomas on their property. They heard a car horn and a door slam but did not see anything but when she [the girlfriend] went to the front door, Thomas was there. He was told to leave. The victim later went after Thomas when he found their car burglarized, the woman told officials.

The victim reportedly tried to "detain" Thomas when he was stabbed, PCSO said. He was taken to the hospital in medical condition.