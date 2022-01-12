Popular wing joint in Jacksonville looking for people responsible for TV thefts

"We need help finding who these people are because we are not the only ones these people have stolen from in the Oceanway area," said the business on Facebook.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from an unrelated report)

Xtreme Wings Sports Grille is asking for the community's help locating two suspects who broke into the N. Main Street location and stole two televisions.

The restaurant says on Tuesday, around 4:30 a.m, the business was broken into and two 70” Vizio TVs were taken off the wall. The suspects then left the front door wide open after.

"We need help finding who these people are because we are not the only ones these people have stolen from in the Oceanway area," said the business on Facebook.

The restaurant continued, "We are a small family owned restaurant, we struggled during covid, we have pushed through with supplies, food, beer and liquor prices rising out of control, some rising 150%! Now, we are dealing with people walking out on their tabs, breaking one of our windows a couple of weeks ago and most recently this! It is really disheartening to see this in our community, especially since we do give back to the communities around each of our locations, and that people don’t care that they can destroy other people's livelihoods."

A police report from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office indicates that a red Ford Ranger extended cab pickup truck with chrome step rails and a hard cover was seen on surveillance video at the business around 4:30 a.m.

Police say the vehicle was occupied by two people, one of whom was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and khaki pants.

If you have any information you can message the business on Facebook, callthe N. Main St store at 904-551-7500 or contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's at 904-630-0500.