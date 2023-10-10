x
Police: Woman shoots man during domestic incident in Jacksonville

A woman shot a man during a domestic incident at around 12:49 a.m. Tuesday in the 12000 block of Bucks Harbor Drive South.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is recovering after being shot early Tuesday during what Jacksonville police said was a domestic dispute. Police were called to the 12000 block of Bucks Harbor Drive South at around 12:49 a.m. Tuesday in reference to a man shot, a JSO news release states. "The preliminary investigation revealed there was a domestic dispute inside of a residence," the news release states. During the dispute, police said a woman fired a single shot at the male which grazed him on his side, the news release states. 

The man's injuries were non-life threatening, police said. The woman has been detained and police are interviewing witnesses, the news release states. 

