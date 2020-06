JSO said both are likely tied with the incident that happened in the 1000 block of Lane Avenue North.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in identifying an individual believed to have been involved in a suspicious incident.

On Sunday, JSO tweeted out pictures, saying the pictured individual and vehicle, are likely tied with the incident that happened in the 1000 block of Lane Avenue North.

Regarding the incident and when it occurred, police didn't say.